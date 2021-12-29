Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: Is Rivian about to break $78?

Rivian (RIVN) stock looks set for more losses on Wednesday.

Rivian (RIVN) shares lost 4% on Tuesday but had gained 10% on Monday.

Rivian (RIVN) is still trading well above the $78 IPO price.

Rivian (RIVN) shares look set for more losses on Wednesday as the EV sector sees some profit-taking ahead of year-end. Rivian gave up a large chunk of Monday's gains yesterday and premarket indications are for more losses on Wednesday. The stock is still well up from its $78 IPO price and this may be a problem as year-end profit-taking hits. Investors will also be formulating their investment strategy for 2022 and high flying electric vehicle stocks may take a back seat to more defensive names. The so-called value over growth story has been gaining momentum in December as the Nasdaq underperforms. Chief Investment Officers will already have formulated their trading plans for 2022 and this looks likely to see a more conservative tone for 2022.

Rivian (RIVN) stock news

This latest uptick has retraced and closed the gap from the December 16 earnings report. That report was not good with a huge net loss of over $1 billion perhaps denting the post IPO enthusiasm. This was largely expected but perhaps the earnings just served to refocus some attention on how a $100 billion valuation worked despite such losses. The delay to some deliveries also did not sit well with investors. Earnings per share (EPS) had missed at -$7.68 versus average analyst estimates for -$6.11. Revenue of $1 million was actually ahead of estimates but is totally insignificant.

Further delays have been reported this morning. Insideevs.com reports that Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe sent an email to customers announcing a delay in max pack battery pickups until 2023. “As of December 15, we had approximately 71,000 preorders for the R1T and R1S in the US and Canada, with the large majority having configured an Adventure Package with a Large pack battery (our Max pack represents approximately 20% of our preorders). In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year.”...“In setting our delivery timing, we optimized our build sequence around the build combination that would support us ramping as quickly as possible and therefore have the largest possible positive climate impact.” Source insideevs.com

Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast

Delays never make for good copy especially for a highly valued start-up such as Rivian. Every detail is focused on for potential valuation implications. Rivian is so highly valued it is overly susceptible to strong reactions to negative news. It is competing in a highly competitive marketplace. It does have some differentiation in offering a pickup truck. But Ford (F) one of its backers recently stopped taking orders on its F-150 electric pick-up truck so it could meet demand.

Technically from the chart below this was a textbook gap closing move. The earnings gap lower has now been retraced but a failure to push any further just reinforces the bearish trend. The next support is $88.40 and then $78. Resistance at $107. RSI is still below 50. We expect more losses and a test of $78. Breaking and closing above $107 will change this view.

Rivian (RIVN) chart, daily