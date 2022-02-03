Rivian stock finishes Wednesday down nearly 8%.

High growth bounce comes to a shuddering halt on Wednesday.

RIVN sees Amazon's stake fall from 20% to 18%, according to latest SEC filing.

Rivian (RIVN) was doing so well after having put in three decent up days to start the week, but that all came to a sudden halt on Wednesday. We had thought the move may last for a day or two longer given Apple and Google earnings turning risk appetites back on, but perhaps fears over Facebook and profit taking after a strong rally hit home. Facebook, now called Meta Platforms (FB), did indeed then disappoint after hours as the stock tanked nearly 25% on weak earnings. We had warned of this and so it proved. Today then is likely to see further losses for high growth names.

Rivian Stock News

Late last night we noticed a filing from Amazon that appears to show its stake in Rivian has reduced from 20% to 18%. Rivian (RIVN) shares are down 4% in Thursday's premarket. NASDAQ futures is down 2.2% already this morning, so the Amazon effect may not be evident. It may just be growth stocks getting hit again. Rivian also announced earlier this week that it is due to release its own earnings on March 10 after the market close. The last set of earnings were not good for the stock price, so investors take note of this date. Delivery data will be key as the stock got hit heavily on missing estimates last time out. With the new focus on value, the amount of cash Rivian is burning through will also be a key metric.

Rivian Stock Forecast

The rally has already run out of steam, making it look more and more like a dead cat bounce. This has seen a steep fall since post-IPO highs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still declining, and this bounce failed to even test the 21-day moving average. We do not have support in play given the new listing, but $50 will be the next round number target. This is a momentum play right now, so when momentum and risk fades it is time to get out.

Right now all our key risk metrics are flashing red. The dollar is up, futures are down, NASDAQ is down, big tech is down, VIX and yields are up. So this is not the time for riskier assets. It is about trying to capture the momentum in this name, and for now it has turned negative again. Expect more losses and a move toward $50.

Rivian (RIVN) chart, daily