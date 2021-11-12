Rivian Automotice (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: What did Elon Musk say about Rivian?

- Rivian stock remains highly elevated, up another 22% on Thursday.
- RIVN quote hit a high of $125 on Thursday before closing at $122.99.
- Rivian has its durability questioned by Elon Musk of Tesla.
Rivian (RIVN) is certainly the stock of the week, if not the month. We cannot quite put it as a contender for stock of the year. The AMC apes and Gamestop gamblers would not stand for it!
The huge IPO, the fifth biggest in US history, does make one extra vigilant about the state of the bubble in this market right now. This valuation looks way too high in our view. Rivian is worth more than General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Honda, BMW, and a few others. Ford sells nearly 5 million cars a year, while Rivian has orders for about 55k, which it hopes to fill by 2023, and for 100k vans for Amazon, which it hopes to fill by 2025.
Remember, Warren Buffet is long cash, his longest cash position in years. He is waiting and watching. He is usually right, even if it takes a few years. That is an argument for a different forum. Trading is not the same as investing. It is about momentum, swings and trends – strong risk management too. Rivian certainly has volatility and volume, two things most in desire from today's retail trader.
Rivian (RIVN) stock news
Let us do a quick recap in case you have just landed from Mars. Rivian is an electric vehicle manufacturer. Instead of cars, it focuses on trucks, SUVs and delivery vans. It was and still is backed by Amazon (AMZN) and Ford (F). Amazon has ordered 100,000 vans, which Rivian hopes to fill by 2025. The company was initially supposed to IPO around $60. This was then increased to $73 after a strong investor roadshow (sales round).
Eventually, demand was so high it launched on the Nasdaq at $78 on Wednesday. However retail loves the EV space, so they were chasing the listing. RIVN eventually opened at $106.75 for its first trade on Wednesday and steadily pushed higher. Yesterday saw that move continue as Rivian (RIVN) shares traded up to $125 and closed up 22% on the session. Volume is still huge, and the stock is trending all over mainstream and social media.
Elon Musk added his opinion on Twitter, saying, "There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric and combustion, but Tesla is (the) only American carmaker to reach high volume production & positive cash flow in past 100 years."
Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast
The chart is still in its infancy really to be identifying any strong levels, but there are some points to note. The point of control is still much lower at $99.98, due mostly to the closing auction volume on Wednesday. The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for Rivian (RIVN) is $111.55. This makes the main two volume equilibrium points much lower.
We also pointed out yesterday that buying just at the point of IPO is when the feeding frenzy is at its greatest and everyone wants a piece of the action. There are many examples of IPOs surging in the days after listing before sliding back lower as interest wanes. It happened with Facebook, LinkedIn and even Roblox this year and is worth bearing in mind.
RIVN 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold remains depressed near $1,850, inflation fears to limit losses Premium
Gold edged lower on Friday and snapped six days of the winning streak to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.