Risk of major countries leaving EUR not an immediate concern - Moody's

Risk of major countries leaving EUR not an immediate concern - Moody'sBy Ivan Delgado
Risk of major countries leaving EUR has declined, according to Moody's, following the election of Emmanuel Macron as president in France.
Headlines
Global growth strengthens as risks abate; Europe to maintain recovery
Brexit-related slowdown in the UK has been more modest and Moody's has raised its forecast for growth this year to 1.5% from 1%
Expects weaker growth in UK as investment spending slows as Brexit negotiations get underway, consumers feel impact of accelerating inflation