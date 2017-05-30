Risk of major countries leaving EUR not an immediate concern - Moody's

Risk of major countries leaving EUR has declined, according to Moody's, following the election of Emmanuel Macron as president in France.

Headlines

Global growth strengthens as risks abate; Europe to maintain recovery

Brexit-related slowdown in the UK has been more modest and Moody's has raised its forecast for growth this year to 1.5% from 1%

Expects weaker growth in UK as investment spending slows as Brexit negotiations get underway, consumers feel impact of accelerating inflation