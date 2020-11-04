Risk-FX sat on the lows waiting on elusive key state results

The key states with polls already closed and still not called are Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania could be the problem child of this election considering how long it could be until mail-in ballots are counted, potentially days, raising the prospect of a contested election.

Meanwhile, here is the latest call by the New York Times for these:

Risk in forex remains o the back foot with the AUD/JPY barometer sat on the lows of the event so far: