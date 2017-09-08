Risk events ahead: RBNZ first up, Wheeler speaking twice in Asia - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered today's key risk events.

Key Quotes:

"NZ: RBNZ MPS this morning is expected to keep the OCR on hold at 1.75% but there’s a decent chance of a dovish shift in its OCR forecast and/or guidance language. Governor Wheeler has a press conference an hour afterwards, and speaks again at Parliament in the afternoon.

Australia: Aug MI inflation expectations were last at 4.4% having picked up in 2017 but may moderate with falling fuel prices.

US: Jul PPI is out ahead of tomorrow’s much awaited CPI release. Consensus is for a 0.1% gain in the PPI with core slightly stronger at 0.2%. Fedspeak involves Dudleyparticipating in a briefing on employment and wage inequality in the 2nd district before answering media questions."