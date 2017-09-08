Risk events ahead: RBNZ first up, Wheeler speaking twice in Asia - Westpac

Risk events ahead: RBNZ first up, Wheeler speaking twice in Asia - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered today's key risk events.
Key Quotes:
"NZ: RBNZ MPS this morning is expected to keep the OCR on hold at 1.75% but there’s a decent chance of a dovish shift in its OCR forecast and/or guidance language. Governor Wheeler has a press conference an hour afterwards, and speaks again at Parliament in the afternoon.
Australia: Aug MI inflation expectations were last at 4.4% having picked up in 2017 but may moderate with falling fuel prices.
US: Jul PPI is out ahead of tomorrow’s much awaited CPI release. Consensus is for a 0.1% gain in the PPI with core slightly stronger at 0.2%. Fedspeak involves Dudleyparticipating in a briefing on employment and wage inequality in the 2nd district before answering media questions."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.