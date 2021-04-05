Rising inflation in US may not be as transitory as many Fed officials believe – CE

"The surge in the ISM service PMI to a record-high 63.7 in March, from 55.3, illustrates that it isn't just the manufacturing sector that is experiencing a combination of strengthening demand and supply shortages, which is putting strong upward pressure on prices," note Capital Economics analysts.
Key quotes
"There is clearly a big surge in activity underway, as the drop in case numbers and successful vaccination program allows restrictions to be lifted, at the same time as Biden's $1.9trn in additional fiscal stimulus is super-charging incomes. The business activity index hit a record high of 69.4 last month, from 55.5 in February. The new orders and employment indices were also at almost unprecedented levels."
"At the same time, supplier deliveries edged up to 61.0, from 60.8. The latter isn't a record high because the index also surged in the early stages of the pandemic when a lot of production was shuttered, but it is at a level consistent with a marked pick-up in services price inflation."
"The comments included in the survey report also illustrate that many sectors, including construction, wholesale, information, and even accommodation & food services, are experiencing shortages. Moreover, that isn't just shortages due to logistics and raw materials. Echoing the manufacturing report, the comments also highlight increasing problems with labour shortages, which suggests rising inflation may not be as transitory as many Fed officials appear to believe."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1800
Wall Street leads the way on Monday, as the Dow and the S&P trade at record highs following upbeat US ISM Services PMI, up to 63.7 in March, an all-time high. EUR/USD surges on risk-appetite.
GBP/USD reaches three-week highs above 1.3900
Pound self-strength coupled with a weaker dollar, the latter pressured by market’s optimism, to send GBP/USD sharply up this Monday. Eyes on UK progress in the battle against coronavirus.
XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported.
DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher, hits new record-high above 4,050
Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a strong footing. S&P 500 and the DJIA both notched new all-time highs on Monday. Energy stocks underperform amid falling crude oil prices.