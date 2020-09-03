Rising euro stokes ECB worries over falling price – FT

The rise in the euro threatens the nascent eurozone economic recovery, the Financial Times (FT) reports, citing several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers.

This comes after Chief Economist Philip Lane’s comments on the exchange rate level, hinting that policymakers were starting to become uncomfortable with the common currency's recent appreciation.

Michael Every, Global Strategist at Rabobank, said: "The ECB’s Lane yesterday said they don’t look at the exchange rate, but the 1.20 level in EUR/USD ‘matters’: that is called looking at the exchange rate, and it looks like the FX fightback may have begun."

EUR/USD feels the heat

The shared currency ran through fresh offers against the greenback on the above report, with EUR/USD testing lows of 1.1810, down 0.35% on the day.