- Rio Tinto delivered their Q3 operational results early Tuesday.
- RIO stock advanced 2.7% ahead of the results.
- Rio Tinto cuts its full-year outlook on refined copper.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO) revised full-year 2022 guidance down for its iron ore and refined copper production with the release of its third-quarter operating results on Tuesday in Australia. The world's second-largest metals miner said iron ore shipments would come in at the lower end of its earlier guidance for between 320 to 335 million metric tonnes. The outlook for refined copper also took a hit. Management changed its full-year range from between 230,000 to 290,000 tonnes of refined copper to a new range from 190,000 to 220,000 tonnes. That amounts to a 55,000-tonne reduction at the midpoint.
Rio Tinto stock news
Despite the lowered expectation, Rio's outlook for iron ore might be seen as positive in this market. It is a well-known fact that China has drastically curtailed its steel production this year due to ongoing covid lockdowns in many industrial regions of the country. President Xi Jinping reiterated his zero-covid policy recently at a Chinese Communist Party meeting, and Rio said in their quarterly report that their own guidance could change based on further lockdowns in China. Iron ore prices have slid for five straight weeks, recently touching $92/tonne. If Rio chose not to sell at these prices, it would be understandable.
The cut to refined copper is due to existing issues with the smelter at Rio's refinery operation at its Kennecott mine in Utah. Management said they are gearing up for a complete rebuild in the second quarter of 2023, but until then there will be refining lags. Production for 2022 will remain on schedule, however, with a range between 500,000 and 575,000 tonnes of copper for the full year.
Production in the third quarter remained decent. Iron ore production of 84.3 million metric tonnes in the third quarter rose 1% YoY and 7% QoQ. Copper production of 138,000 tonnes was up 10% YoY and 9% QoQ. Titanium dioxide slag rose 48% YoY, and iron ore concentrate and pellets production rose 28% YoY. Bauxite and aluminum production each dropped 2% YoY.
Rio releases earnings on a half-year basis, so there was no guidance given during the third quarter. RIO earned $5.33 a share in the first half of 2022 on $29.8 billion in revenue. The miner is forecasted to earn $3.99 in the second half for a full-year EPS of $9.32. Analysts expect 2023 to be worse with a forecast of $8.16 a share for the full year.
Back in June Jefferies upgraded RIO stock to Buy from Hold and kept its $92 price target on the stock.
