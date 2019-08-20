Riksbank’s Jochnick: Risk of hard Brexit has increased

First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Kerstin af Jochnick crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that the risk of hard Brexit had increased. Regarding the current state of the Swedish economy, Jochnick said that June and July outcomes were in line with their inflation forecasts and that they were expecting decent growth of the economy.
"The recent data doesn't suggest dramatic slowdown of the world economy," Jochnick argued. "The market is more pessimistic than Riksbank."
The EUR/SEK pair retreated slightly from the 12-day high that it set earlier in the session and was last seen trading at 10,7697, still adding 0.4% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 as Italy's political crisis deepens
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100. Italy's PM Conte has announced his resignation, deepening the political crisis. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Powell's speech on Friday.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2100 on Merkel's softer approach to the backstop
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, up after German Chancellor Merkel said that practical solutions are needed on the Irish backstop. However, the chances for renegotiation are slim.
USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather
The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.