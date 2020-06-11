Riksbank’s Jansson: Negative rates for economy, households would create rather big problem for central bank

Swedish central bank, Riksbank, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday, negative deposit rates for economy and households would create rather a big problem for the central bank.

Additional comments

“Pandemic should not affect central banks' ability to meet inflation target long term.”

“Pretty happy with recent numbers on inflation expectations.”

“Yield curve control is not something we have discussed very much in Sweden.”

Stefan Ingves, Riksbank’s Governor, said on Wednesday that the economic development is closer to the positive scenario given in the latest monetary report.

Market reaction

The EUR/SEK pair keeps its range around 10.4800 on the above comments. At the press time, the cross gains 0.40% on a daily basis to trade at 10.4779.