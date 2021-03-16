Riksbank’s Ingves: Would do a mix of more QE and rate cut if we needed to do more

Stefan Ingves, Governor of Sweden's central bank (Riksbank), said on Tuesday that they shouldn't put too much weight in a single month's inflation figures, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Inflation expectations are well-anchored."

"If we have a period of inflation over 2%, I don't see that as being a problem, it's hard to put a figure on it."

"If inflation expectations are stable, it's not a problem with higher actual inflation."

"Most likely, we would do a mix of more QE and rate cut if we needed to do more but that would depend on developments in the economy."

Market reaction

The EUR/SEK pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 10.1420.