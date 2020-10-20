Riksbank’s Ingves: Room for further rate cuts quite limited but possible to return to minus rates

It is possible to return to negative interest rates, although the room for additional rates cuts its quite limited, Stefan Ingves, Governor of Sweden's central bank, Riksbank, said on Tuesday.

Further comments

“Recovery can become both protracted and volatile, and will be very much affected by the spread of infection going forward.”

“Shouldn't be in too much of a hurry to reverse COVID-19 measures.”

“Economy has begun to recover after having fallen sharply in spring but we are a long way off firm ground.”

“Fiscal policy is better able than monetary policy to specifically target support to the sectors affected.”

“We can buy a great deal more bonds if needed.”

Market reaction

EUR/SEK extends its side trend in the European session, little changed on the comments from Governor Ingves.

The spot trades modestly flat at 10.3860, at the time of writing.