Riksbank’s Ingves: Rate cut not on agenda at the moment

Following the Swedish central bank’s, Riksbank, monetary policy announcement, its Governor Stefan Ingves said that rate cut is not on the agenda at the moment.

There is no mechanical connection between what ECB and Fed do to what Riksbank does.

We don't see a sharp downturn ahead of us.

Crown weakness has not played a significant part in policy decision.

To return to a rate of 0% has not been an issue in the monetary policy discussion.

With stronger growth and higher inflation, it would not be strange if our rates were a little higher than in Europe.