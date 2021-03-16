Riksbank’s Ingves: Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary to facilitate the recovery

The Swedish economy has withstood the second wave of covid infection relatively well, Riksbank’s Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement ahead of regular parliament hearing on Tuesday.

He added that there is still considerable uncertainty and that the monetary policy needs to remain expansionary to facilitate the recovery and contribute to inflation rising towards the target.

Riksbank’s Deputy Governor Per Jansson was also seen on the wires, via Reuters, making some comments on inflation and monetary policy outlook.

Key quotes

“Believes that the risk of higher inflation is around as great as the risk of lower inflation.”

“After a long period of low inflation, it would not be a problem if inflation in Sweden overshoots the target for a period of time.”

Would not see any need to make monetary policy less expansionary because of this.”

Inflation that is too low, on the other hand, might need to be countered with more expansionary monetary policy, at least if problems arise regarding confidence in the inflation target.”

“Feb inflation lower than expected.”

“Despite low Feb inflation, still see a reason to believe that inflation will rise in coming months.”

Market reaction

The Swedish krona (SEK) caught a fresh bid-wave and reversed sharply to reach fresh daily highs at 10.1374 against the euro.

EUR/SEK drops 0.07% to 10.1469, at the time of writing.