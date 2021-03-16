Riksbank’s Ingves: Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary to facilitate the recovery

The Swedish economy has withstood the second wave of covid infection relatively well, Riksbank’s Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement ahead of regular parliament hearing on Tuesday.
He added that there is still considerable uncertainty and that the monetary policy needs to remain expansionary to facilitate the recovery and contribute to inflation rising towards the target.
Riksbank’s Deputy Governor Per Jansson was also seen on the wires, via Reuters, making some comments on inflation and monetary policy outlook.
Key quotes
“Believes that the risk of higher inflation is around as great as the risk of lower inflation.”
“After a long period of low inflation, it would not be a problem if inflation in Sweden overshoots the target for a period of time.”
Would not see any need to make monetary policy less expansionary because of this.”
Inflation that is too low, on the other hand, might need to be countered with more expansionary monetary policy, at least if problems arise regarding confidence in the inflation target.”
“Feb inflation lower than expected.”
“Despite low Feb inflation, still see a reason to believe that inflation will rise in coming months.”
Market reaction
The Swedish krona (SEK) caught a fresh bid-wave and reversed sharply to reach fresh daily highs at 10.1374 against the euro.
EUR/SEK drops 0.07% to 10.1469, at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher ahead of German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 ahead of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.