Analysts at TD Securities are in line with consensus in looking for the Riksbank to raise its policy rate by 25bps today, which would bring it back up to zero for the first time since early 2015.

Key Quotes

“There are very few analysts who believe that the Riksbank should be raising rates right now, and the data we've seen recently suggests that if anything, the Riksbank should be thinking about easing rates again. Despite this, the Riksbank seems absolutely determined to push rates out of negative territory. This makes next week's expected move more of a philosophical rate hike than anything done to support the inflation target.”