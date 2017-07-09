Riksbank stuck with its dovish tone - BBH

Today, Sweden's Riksbank stuck with its dovish tone, suggesting no hike until the middle of next year, explains the analysis team at BBH.

“Its current asset purchase program is slated to continue until the end of this year. The dovish posture saw the krona ease. The euro traded to almost SEK9.55, a level it has not closed above since mid-August. Of note, the Riksbank announced it was shifting its preferred inflation measure from the headline to the underlying rate (CPIF), which excludes mortgage costs. There are no policy implications. CPIF rose 2.4% year-over-year in July, while the headline stood at 2.2%. OnSeptember 12, Sweden will report the August figures.”