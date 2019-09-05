Riksbank: Still bent on normalising policy – Rabobank

Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, notes that as per expectations, the Riksbank has confirmed steady policy this morning and the policymakers surprised the market by maintaining their hawkish outlook.
Key Quotes
“Despite widespread speculation that the ECB will soften monetary conditions as soon as next week, the Riksbank still appears to be bent on normalising policy.”
“According to the Riksbank the Swedish economy has entered a “calmer” phase after several years of high growth.”
“Given the slowdown in growth in the Eurozone and the contraction in German growth in Q2, there has been growing expectations in the market that the Riksbank would pare back its hawkish policy outlook at this morning’s meeting. That said, the Riksbank’s repo rate has been in negative territory for a prolonged period. This factor combined with the upward trajectory in EUR/SEK since 2016 is suggestive of an extremely soft set of monetary conditions.”
“A normalisation of interest rates should help prevent a worsening in this issue over time. That said, high levels of household debt also raises the sensitivity of households to a worsening in economic conditions such as a rise in unemployment or interest rates. For this reason, the Riksbank can be expected to act cautiously on policy changes and any rate hikes in the coming years are likely to be well signalled.”
“Whispers in the market that the Riksbank could follow the ECB with a possible rate cut by the end of the year have been firmly undermined by this morning’s policy statement. As it stands the Riksbank appears to be positioning itself for a rate hike potentially in December. Economic conditions between now and then will dictate whether policy makers will have the confidence to push ahead with this move, as with the performance of the SEK.”
“On the OECD’s measure of purchasing power parity, the SEK remains undervalued vs. the EUR by around 13.5%. While this would imply that EUR/SEK can rally further, our forecast of a loosening in monetary policy from the ECB next week combined with the risk of a Riksbank rate hike at the end of the year should be supportive for the SEK. We expect EUR/SEK to be trading in the 10.55/60 area by the middle of next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1050. The US and China have announced new trade talks in October. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 195K. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY improved mood weighs on the yen
China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in October. Focus shifts to US data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out Friday. USD/JPY nearing critical 106.90 resistance, rally could extend once above it.
Gold: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts
Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.