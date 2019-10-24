Riksbank: Rates are fully expected to remain on hold today – TDS

According to analysts at TD Securities, the Riksbank decision should be an interesting one, even if rates are fully expected to remain on hold today.

Key Quotes

“While we think that the Riksbank should remove its near-term hiking bias, we haven't seen any sign that the Executive Board is ready yet to turn. As a result, we look for its rate forecasts to remain largely in line with those from September, anticipating a rate hike around the end of the year. However, we do hope to get more direction from the Riksbank on what it would need to see in order to finally change its stance.”