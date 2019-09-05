Riksbank: Rate hike late this year, early next year still in play – Nordea

Mats Hydén, analyst at Nordea Markets, notes that the Riksbank left the repo rate unchanged at -0.25% in its just concluded meeting.
Key Quotes
“The rate path was revised downward, but rate hike by end of year still in play. This is more hawkish than we expected, despite the massive flattening of the path.”
“Probability of rate hike in October has been reduced while probability for hike in December and February has been increased. Total probability for Oct-Feb hike unchanged.”
“Our call for a rate cut in December obviously now stands out as less likely. However, we still think Riksbank is too optimistic on growth and inflation and that it will have to re-think down the road. Still, today's announcement much more hawkish than we expected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.10 amid trade optimism, German weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs. Hopes for fresh US-Sino trade talks support the dollar. German factory orders plunged by 5.6%, worse than expected. Top-tier US figures are due today.
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/UDS is trading closer to 1.23, extending its gains. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. The Lords will now debate it. Parliament also rejected PM Johnson's election bill.
USD/JPY surrenders a major part of early gains to over 3-week tops
Positive trade-related news weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Rallying US bond yields provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the up-move. A subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further up-move ahead of Thursday’s US macro data.
Gold: Eases from multi-year tops, but holds above 100-hour SMA
Gold struggled to capitalize on the overnight positive move to fresh multi-year tops and edged lower through the early European session on Thursday, falling to daily lows around the $1540 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Pound rallies on Johnson's defeats, trade hopes, and top-tier US data ahead
The British parliament has rejected prime minister Boris Johnson's bill for early elections. Opposition lawmakers first want to complete the legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit which has successfully passed the House of Commons.