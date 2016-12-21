Riksbank leaves key rate at -0.50%, extends QE over first 6 months of 2017

The Swedish central bank, Riksbank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.50%, as widely expected, at its monetary policy meeting today.

However, the central bank extended the QE Programme at SEK 30 bln over first 6 Months Of 2017.

The decision on the repo rate will apply with effect from 28 December. The minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published on 12 January.

Meanwhile, EUR/SEK slumped to fresh eight-day lows at 9.6835 on the decision, before recovering some ground to now trade around 9.6870 levels, down -0.25% on the day.