According to Danske Bank analysts, at Wednesday’s Riksbank meeting the focus will be on the rate guidance.

Key Quotes

“Following the April meeting global CB sentiment has shifted increasingly dovish, but Swedish inflation data has been roughly in line with forecasts and Q1 GDP was slightly above expectations at 2.1% y/y.”

“Nevertheless, we think the Riksbank will signal a more cautious approach then previously and change the current guidance to ‘next hike late this year or early 2020’.”