Riksbank could decide to provide hawkish rate path guidance today - SocGen

Riksbank could decide to provide hawkish rate path guidance today - SocGenBy Sandeep Kanihama
Kit Juckes, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, suggests that the ECB and, first, the Riksbank top today’s agenda.
Key Quotes
“The time for Swedish policy normalisation is approaching, and the Riksbank could decide to provide hawkish rate path guidance today, but that would be a rather bold signal that would be out of character for the Riksbank. The Riksbank remains averse to rapid krona appreciation. But the market is forwardlooking, and the policy implications of the growth upturn in Sweden are all too clear. As for the ECB, the euro is pressuring them to delay an announcement about tapering their bond purchases, but Anatoli wonders if there’s any point delaying. A ‘tapered extension’ with 6 months of buying at a slower pace, makes more sense.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.