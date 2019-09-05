Riksbank and US ISM non-manufacturing amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, in the Nordics, the big event is the Riksbank meeting today with press release and monetary policy report published as usual at 09:30, followed by a press conference at 11:00 (all local time).

Key Quotes

“It seems to be a broad consensus that the board will strike a softer tone than before and push the rate hike that is currently planned around the turn of the year one or two quarters into the future.”

“Political developments from the internal Brexit negotiations in the UK (monitoring whether the Brexit delay bill will come into law and the next steps from PM Boris Johnson), US-China trade negotiations and the situation in Hong Kong will also be in focus.”

“In the US, focus is on the ISM non-manufacturing index due out at 16:00 CEST today. Like manufacturing, ISM non-manufacturing has been on a downward trend albeit to a lesser extent.