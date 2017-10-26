Riksbank and Norges Bank in focus today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that we also have central bank action in the Nordic region with both the Riksbank and Norges Bank decisions at 9:30 and 10:00 CEST, respectively, in addition to the ECB which are going to be in focus for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“In terms of the Riksbank, our view is that the will Riksbank end QE (but continue to reinvest coupons) by year-end but that the announcement will wait until the December policy meeting. Also, we do not expect changes to the Swedish repo rate forecast when the Riksbank meets. In Norway, we expect Norges Bank to stay on hold, as it is one of the intermediate meetings without a Monetary Policy Report and a press conference.”