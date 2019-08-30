Riksbank and Chinese PMI amongst market movers in the coming week – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analyst, the main event in Sweden in the coming week is the Riksbank monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Key Quotes

“We expect the Riksbank to postpone the repo rate hiking path by one to two quarters, while keeping the QE programme unchanged. In Norway, we are due to get industrial production.”

“In the US, ISM manufacturing for August is due for release on Thursday and the jobs reportfor August is due out on Friday.”

“In the euro area, focus is set to be on the final Q2 GDP estimate (Friday) , as we are set to get detailed information about the GDP components for the first time.”

“In the UK, focus is on Brexit, with the House of Commons returning to session.”

“In China, we are due to get the PMI data for August. Further, with the current tension between the US and China on the trade front, news about possible upcoming negotiations between the two sides could be an important driver for global risk sentiment. Even though the rhetoric from China has softened, there is still a risk that the US will go through with increasing its tariffs on Sunday as already announced.”