RICS: Brexit delay gives some relief to UK housing market – Reuters

Early on Thursday, Reuters cited the latest survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to conclude that Britain’s Brexit-battered housing market steadied in May and a measure of prices improved as the delay in the country’s European Union exit gave some encouragement to buyers.

The house price measure is the difference between members reporting price rises and falls. The indicator improved to -10 from -22 in April. That was its highest reading since October and was stronger than the median forecast of -21 in a Reuters poll of economists, the report further said.

The RICS was also quoted saying that there were also signs of improvement in agreed sales and new instructions, but there was little sign of a pickup in transactions any time soon.