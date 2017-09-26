RIA: Russia’s ForeignMin "working behind scenes" to resolve N. Korea crisis - RTRS

RIA: Russia’s ForeignMin "working behind scenes" to resolve N. Korea crisis - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The Russian RIA news agency cited Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the non-proliferation and arms controls department at Russia’s foreign ministry, via Reuters, as saying that the Foreign Ministry is working “behind the scenes” to resolve the North Korea crisis.
Key Points:
A conflict on the Korean peninsula would have “catastrophic consequences”
Russia’s foreign ministry is working “behind the scenes” on finding a political solution to the North Korea crisis
The US approach to North Korea was a dead end and the tool of sanctions against the North had almost been exhausted
