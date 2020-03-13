Reuters poll: WTI seen averaging $30.37 in Q2, $34.40 in Q3

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate is expected to average $30.37 in the second quarter, $34.30 in the third quarter and $39.09 in the fourth quarter, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.

Moreover, the barrel of Brent is seen averaging $34.87 in the second quarter, $39.05 in the third quarter and $44.08 in the fourth quarter.

Further details of the survey showed that the average price of a barrel of Brent for 2020 fell to $42 from $60.63 in February's poll.

Crude oil recovery

Supported by the improving market sentiment on Friday, the WTI is up nearly 7% on the day at $33.10.