Reuters poll of primary dealers: A majority sees a Dec Fed rate hike

Reuters poll of primary dealers: A majority sees a Dec Fed rate hikeBy Dhwani Mehta
Following the FOMC announcement late-Wednesday, Reuters polled Fed’s primary dealers on Fed’s rate hike prospects and further changes to the QE program.
Key Findings:
Median projection by primary dealers for the federal funds rate by year end was a range of 1.25 percent to 1.50 percent, up from the current 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent and unchanged from a similar survey in July
15 of the 17 banks responding to the survey expect a rate rise by the Fed's final meeting of the year in mid-December, while two saw no change
2018, the median forecast among dealers in the survey sees the Fed proceeding with three more hikes that will lift its benchmark rate to a range of 2.0 percent to 2.25 percent, also in line with the previous survey result
The dealers see the central bank chopping that down to about $3 trillion
Estimates ranged from a low of $2.5 trillion to as high as $3.4 trillion when the Fed completes what it has called the normalization of its balance sheet
Eight of the 14 dealers responding to a question on the matter said the Fed would allow all of its MBS holdings to mature and roll off the portfolio. Five said it would still retain a small number of mortgage bonds and one said he was unsure.
The portfolio currently is dominated by some $4.2 trillion of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities
Before the crisis, the Fed held about $800 billion of assets, most of it Treasuries and no mortgage-related debt
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.