Reuters poll: Japan trims equities, boost bond holdings

A Reuters survey of five Japan-based fund managers conducted between May 17 and 24 showed that overall bond holdings were boosted at the expense of the equity holdings.

Key findings:

Trim overall stock holdings to 38.1 pct in May from 39.1 pct in April

Raise overall bond holdings to 55.9 pct in May from 55.5 pct in April

Poll respondents increased North American stock exposure to 30.5 percent in May from 28.0 percent in April

They also raised their allocations to Japanese stocks to 46.3 percent from 43.8 percent

Raised North American bond holdings to 33.9 percent in May from 31.9 percent in April.

Increased euro zone bonds to 21.5 percent from 20.5 percent

Japanese bonds to 36.0 percent from 37.3 percent