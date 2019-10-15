Reuters poll: Chances of disorderly UK exit from EU fell to 30% from 35%

According to a recently conduıcted poll by Reuters, the probability of the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union without a deal is now at 30%, down from 35% reported in September's poll.
The majority of economists polled also see an EU-UK free trade agreement as the most likely eventual outcome of Brexit. 44 out of 49 economists that took part in the survey thin that Brexit will be delayed beyond October 31.
Regarding the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook, economists see the bank leaving the policy rate unchanged at 0.75% until the second half of 2021.
The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2625, adding only 0.15% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.10 amid downgrades to global growth
EUR/SUD is struggling to hold onto 1.10. The IMF downgraded global growth forecasts. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but remains depressed.
GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal
GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.