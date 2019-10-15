Reuters poll: Chances of disorderly UK exit from EU fell to 30% from 35%

According to a recently conduıcted poll by Reuters, the probability of the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union without a deal is now at 30%, down from 35% reported in September's poll.

The majority of economists polled also see an EU-UK free trade agreement as the most likely eventual outcome of Brexit. 44 out of 49 economists that took part in the survey thin that Brexit will be delayed beyond October 31.

Regarding the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook, economists see the bank leaving the policy rate unchanged at 0.75% until the second half of 2021.

The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2625, adding only 0.15% on a daily basis.