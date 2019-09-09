Reuters poll: Chances of disorderly UK exit from EU at 35%

According to the findings of a recently conducted Reuters poll, the probability of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is at 35%, unchanged from the August poll. Below are some additional key takeaways.

"The EU-UK free trade agreement is still the most likely eventual outcome of Brexit."

"Brexit will be delayed from October 31, said 32 of 35 economists polled, the majority say until January 2020."

"Bank of England is expected to leave the bank rate at 0.75% until 2022 (until 2021 in August poll)."

The GBP/USD pair didn't react to Reuters' poll and was last up 0.62% on the day at 1.2358.