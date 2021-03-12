Reuters poll: Bden's stimulus to fuel faster USrecovery; jobs outlook still dull

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The US economy will grow faster than previously thought and reach pre-COVID-19 levels within six months, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters who however said unemployment would take well over a year to recover.

Key notes

''Optimism was largely driven by the House of Representatives passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief aid in response to the pandemic, which has killed around 530,000 people in the US and left millions out of work.'' 

''After shrinking 3.5% last year, the world's largest economy was forecast to grow 5.7% this year - the highest since polling began for this period over two years ago, according to the March 8-11 survey of over 100 economists.''

''In response to an additional question, 85% of economists, or 51 of 60, said the economy would reach pre-COVID-19 levels within a year, including more than 60% expecting it within six months.''

Market implications

Equities are tipped to continue higher as US yields play catch up to inflation expectations and stimulus cheques are handed out to a new breed of investor where billions could find their way through to Wall Street. 

US stocks hit fresh records overnight. 

The Dow ended up 0.58%, or by 188.57 points to 32,485.59, while the NASDAQ ended 2.36% higher and the S&P 500 finished up by 1.04%.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost

The ECB pushed the shared currency higher after announcing a “significant” increase in the pace of bonds buying. Records in Wall Street further undermined dollar’s demand.

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook. 

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session. 

