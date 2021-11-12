Reuters Poll: Bank of England to raise bank rate to 0.25% on December 16

26 out of 47 economists surveyed by Reuters see the Bank of England (BoE) hiking its policy rate to 0.25% on December 16. The October poll showed that the majority of economists was expecting the BoE to raise its rate in the first quarter of 2022.
Economists forecast the UK inflation to average 4.1% in the last quarter of 2021, 4.2% in the first quarter of 2022 and 4.2% in the second quarter. Finally, the UK economy is expected to expand by 5.0% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023.
Market reaction
The British pound showed no immediate reaction to this headline and the GBP/USD pair was last seen rising 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3390.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold extends correction, slides below $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
After posting impressive gains on Wednesday and Thursday, gold lost its traction on Friday amid unabated dollar strength and rising US Treasury bond yields. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US, XAU/USD is trading below $1,850.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.