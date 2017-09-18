Reuters Corporate Survey: Japanese firms upbeat on US, China growth outlook

Reuters Corporate Survey: Japanese firms upbeat on US, China growth outlookBy Dhwani Mehta
The outcome of latest Reuters Corporate survey of Japanese companies reveal:
64% of Japan firms expect US economy to keep growing at current pace, 19% see it expanding further
51% expect China economy to keep growing at current pace, 14% see it expanding further
Many firms see politics as risk to growth under President Trump
More firms cautious about China outlook than US outlook
Some 40% face delay, problems in US business plans
