Reuters Corporate Survey: 47% of Japan firms say virus impact has hampered supply chain

According to a Reuters Corporate Survey, almost half of Japanese firms saw their output and sales slide last month. The poll shows that two-thirds are anticipating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic to last several months or longer, portending a big blow to an economy teetering on the edge of recession.
The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted from March 2-12 for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed 501 big and mid-size non-financial companies. Roughly half answered questions on the new virus impact on condition of anonymity to express opinions freely.
Key notes
- 47% of Japan firms say fallout from coronavirus outbreak caused output and sales to fall in February.
- 21% of Japan firms see virus impact ending in several weeks; 43% say it will be months; 22% see no end for foreseeable future.
- Majority of Japan firms see virus impact to last months or more.
- About half say virus impact causes declines in output, sales.
- Some 47% suffer supply-chain disruption, reviewing supply chain.
Reuters reported that, "a prolonged impact on corporate Japan could hamper Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" aim of generating a self-sustaining growth cycle led by private-sector investment and spending."
In written comments, many companies complained about the closing of factories in China, event cancellations, a slump in tourism and declining trade with top partner China.
On the other hand, some managers in industries such as retailers saw sales jump as consumers rushed to stock up on daily necessities like toilet rolls, masks and groceries.
"China-bound demand is falling because clients' factories there are running at utilisation of 50% to 70%," wrote a manager at a paper and pulp maker. "We are trying to replace the production base with factories in other countries, but output has not returned to the same level as before."
A machinery maker manager wrote: "Our clients are trying to avoid receiving services as much as possible, which has reduced points of our contact with customers" worried about infections.
FX implications
USD/JPY has been making a come back due to the dollar's advance and there is a question hanging over the yen – how long before its snaps? The Japanese economy is in trouble and investors could be looking for safety in US Treasuries, which is likely to propel the cross higher, especially if invsors ditch the yen as a safe haven.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, the AUD/USD bears catch a breath as the quote bounces off to 0.6020 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive
Having run the happy show, mainly for the US dollar bulls, the USD/JPY buyers await fresh clues while taking rounds to 107.60 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Japanese trade numbers decorate the economic calendar, global wave to counter the pandemic in focus.
New Zealand GDP Fourth Quarter Preview: Three months and an age ago
Gross domestic product is expected to fall to 1.8% in the fourth quarter annual measure from 2.3% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis GDP is predicted to slip to 0.5% from 0.7% in the previous quarter. New Zealand’s economic growth is forecast to decline in the final three months of 2019.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.
Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark
Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.