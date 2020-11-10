Reta Stock Price: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc rallies over 30% after Phase 3 progress, earnings

- NASDAQ: RETA has surged by 32.43% on Monday, outpacing the covid vaccine-related rally.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc beat earnings estimates, encouraging investors.
- The company also announced meeting milestones in one of its critical drugs.
There is a world after COVID-19 – Pfizer and BioNTech announced their coronavirus vaccine is 90% efficient – and investors may want to look beyond the pandemic. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) has surged by 32.43% on Monday, far above many pharma peers on Wall Street.
Tuesday's pre-market trading is pointing to extended gains toward $175, which would firm its position at the highest levels traded since March. RETA still has a way to go to the 52-week high of $257.96.
Reta stock news
Reata's quote jumped for two main reasons. First, its earnings beat estimates and the company now has cash or cash equivalents that should allow it to remain sufficiently funded through the end of 2023. Other notable figures for the third quarter include an expansion of its R&D expenses to $372 million, more than ten times the value in the same period last year, according to GAAP accounting principles.
While the GAAP net loss rose to $65.5 million in comparison to $39.7 million, investors seem to shrug it off. The increased expenditure on regulatory activity, R&D, and manufacturing have probably contributed to the higher loss.
The second reason for the surge in the NASDAQ: RETA stems from the company's encouraging report about hitting its primary and key secondary endpoints in Phase 3 Cardinal study of bardoxolone in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome.
The Plano, Texas-based company is in business since 2002 and has received more attention in the past year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
