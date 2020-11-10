Reta Stock Price: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc rallies over 30% after Phase 3 progress, earnings

NASDAQ: RETA has surged by 32.43% on Monday, outpacing the covid vaccine-related rally.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc beat earnings estimates, encouraging investors.

The company also announced meeting milestones in one of its critical drugs.

There is a world after COVID-19 – Pfizer and BioNTech announced their coronavirus vaccine is 90% efficient – and investors may want to look beyond the pandemic. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) has surged by 32.43% on Monday, far above many pharma peers on Wall Street.

Tuesday's pre-market trading is pointing to extended gains toward $175, which would firm its position at the highest levels traded since March. RETA still has a way to go to the 52-week high of $257.96.

Reta stock news

Reata's quote jumped for two main reasons. First, its earnings beat estimates and the company now has cash or cash equivalents that should allow it to remain sufficiently funded through the end of 2023. Other notable figures for the third quarter include an expansion of its R&D expenses to $372 million, more than ten times the value in the same period last year, according to GAAP accounting principles.

While the GAAP net loss rose to $65.5 million in comparison to $39.7 million, investors seem to shrug it off. The increased expenditure on regulatory activity, R&D, and manufacturing have probably contributed to the higher loss.

The second reason for the surge in the NASDAQ: RETA stems from the company's encouraging report about hitting its primary and key secondary endpoints in Phase 3 Cardinal study of bardoxolone in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome.

The Plano, Texas-based company is in business since 2002 and has received more attention in the past year.