Reserve Bank of India cuts Repo rate by 25bps to 5.75%, Indian Rupee little changed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

At its monetary policy meeting held this Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Indian central bank, slashed the benchmark interest rate, the Repo Rate, by 25 bps to 5.75% vs. 6.00% previous and switched its stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”, as widely expected.

The move suggests a fresh effort by the central bank to boost the economic growth amid falling inflationary pressures and escalating trade wars. 

Key Details:

Reverse Repo cut to 5.50% (est 5.50% ; prev 5.75%) .

Cash Reverse Ratio left unchanged at 4.00% (est 4.00% ; prev 4.00%).

Cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.2%.

As the decision was already priced-in by the markets, the Indian Rupee barely moved, leaving the USD/INR pair modestly flat around 69.40 levels.

USD/INR Technical Levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 69.404
Today Daily Change 0.0145
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 69.3895
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.7957
Daily SMA50 69.57
Daily SMA100 70.0537
Daily SMA200 70.9629
Levels
Previous Daily High 69.57
Previous Daily Low 69.1425
Previous Weekly High 70.0775
Previous Weekly Low 69.3435
Previous Monthly High 70.98
Previous Monthly Low 69.0525
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.4067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.3058
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.1647
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.9398
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.7372
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.5922
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.7948
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.0197

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD is consolidating losses above 1.1200. Markets await the ECB which is expected to announce a new funding scheme (TLTRO) and publish new forecasts. The USD is gaining amid intensifying trade tensions.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech

GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after succumbing to USD strength on Wednesday. BOE Governor Mark Carney speaks later as uncertainty about Brexit and potential trade deals with the US is persisting. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle

Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat release of the US ISM services PMI. Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and prompts some fresh selling. The USD remains on the defensive amid weaker US bond yields/Fed rate cut buts.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight

Although initially negative headlines from the US-Mexico talks propelled the risk-safety during early Thursday, trade positive comments later on restored investor confidence and dragged the Gold prices down towards $1331 amid initial Asian session.

Gold News

EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB

EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB

EUR/USD rallied for 4 days straight this week but the sellers are returning ahead of the rate decision. Back in March, the ECB announced a series of new loans that would provide additional stimulus to the Eurozone economy.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location