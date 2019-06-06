Reserve Bank of India cuts Repo rate by 25bps to 5.75%, Indian Rupee little changed

At its monetary policy meeting held this Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Indian central bank, slashed the benchmark interest rate, the Repo Rate, by 25 bps to 5.75% vs. 6.00% previous and switched its stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”, as widely expected.

The move suggests a fresh effort by the central bank to boost the economic growth amid falling inflationary pressures and escalating trade wars.

Key Details:

Reverse Repo cut to 5.50% (est 5.50% ; prev 5.75%) .

Cash Reverse Ratio left unchanged at 4.00% (est 4.00% ; prev 4.00%).

Cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.2%.

As the decision was already priced-in by the markets, the Indian Rupee barely moved, leaving the USD/INR pair modestly flat around 69.40 levels.

USD/INR Technical Levels