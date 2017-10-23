Republicans to release their tax bill as early as next week? - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura offered an update on the US Tax policy.

Key Quotes:

"The House of Representatives will likely vote on the Senate’s fiscal year 2018 Budget Resolution on Thursday, setting the stage for a tax package that can be passed via a simple majority in the Senate.

House Republicans could release their tax bill as early as next week and move on to the process of committee hearings and an eventual floor vote. However, many steps remain until the final tax bill is sent to the President’s desk for his signature."