Republicans to release their tax bill as early as next week? - Nomura

Republicans to release their tax bill as early as next week? - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura offered an update on the US Tax policy.
Key Quotes:
"The House of Representatives will likely vote on the Senate’s fiscal year 2018 Budget Resolution on Thursday, setting the stage for a tax package that can be passed via a simple majority in the Senate.
House Republicans could release their tax bill as early as next week and move on to the process of committee hearings and an eventual floor vote. However, many steps remain until the final tax bill is sent to the President’s desk for his signature."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.