Reports of about six explosions in Kyiv, Ukraine

NEXTA TV has reported that there have already been about six explosions in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
There are reports of an attack on Ukraine air defence systems in and around the city ahead of larger-scale attacks.
Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksiy Goncharenko, reported that the armed forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy plane near Kyiv.
Goncharenko said: "The air defense of Kyiv is shot down by missiles fired by the occupiers.”
Market reaction
The FX market is largely unchanged on the explosion news, as the US dollar index remains pressured near 97.00.
Gold price keeps its bid tone intact, currently trading around $1,912.
