Relatively quiet day with euro area Q4 GDP in focus – Lloyds Bank

Hann-Ju Ho, Research Analyst at Lloyds Bank, suggests that it will be a relatively quiet day in terms of scheduled economic events, with euro area Q4 GDP likely to be confirmed at 0.4%q/q, the US January trade deficit set to widen and Japanese Q4 GDP potentially revised higher to 0.4%q/q from 0.2%q/q.

Key Quotes

“Politically, the UK government may be defeated again on the Brexit Bill, with the House of Lords reportedly wanting parliament to have the ability to veto the final deal. Interest is likely to pick up after today, with Chinese trade statistics due overnight and the UK Budget tomorrow. Later in the week sees the ECB policy announcement on Thursday and US payrolls on Friday.”