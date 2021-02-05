REITs to fare well but underperforming the US stock market – CE

While economists at Capital Economics still expect US Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) overall to fare reasonably well over the next couple of years, they no longer anticipate that REITs will outperform the US stock market.
Key quotes
“If COVID-19 vaccines allow a return to something that looks a lot like pre-virus life in the coming year, we expect US REITs to continue to fare well in absolute terms. In those circumstances, we would expect stronger growth and an end to social distancing to support the demand for many types of commercial property. US REITs would also probably benefit from a further improvement in risk appetite.”
“Another reason to think that US REITs will fare well is that many sub-sectors still have a lot of ground to make up relative to underlying commercial property.”
“Despite our optimism about the performance of US REITs we are no longer as convinced that the returns from them over the next couple of years will be strong enough to beat those from the US stock market.
“We forecast that the returns from direct US commercial property as an asset class over the next couple of years will be fair, but far from stellar. A middling performance from underlying commercial property would limit the upside for many REITs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
GameStop (GME): Bargain-seekers may jump in after 42% crash, Robinhood's restrictions removal
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move
Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055.
Canada: Unemployment Rate rises to 9.4% in January, Net Change in Employment at -212K
The Unemployment Rate in Canada rose to 9.4% in January from 8.8% (revised from 8.6%) in December with the Net Change in Employment declining more than 212,000 (vs -47.5K expected), the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.