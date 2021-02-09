Reflation trade poses a risk to emerging markets

The reflation trade driving government bond yields higher poses a risk to emerging markets, according to Bloomberg.
Key points
Bonds from Indonesia, Mexico, and Malaysia are the most vulnerable to sudden surges [in bond yields], because they historically have fiscal and/or current-account deficits, or both.
Sovereign securities from South Korea, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Thailand – all of which have open capital accounts and a relatively high dependence on trade – were found to be the most sensitive to a gradual move higher in US rates.
The US 10-year yield rose to a 10-month high of 1.20% on Monday, tracking the recent rise in the long-term inflation expectations. The 10-year breakeven rate, the bond markets' gauge of long-term inflation expectations, rose to an eight-year high of 2.21% on Friday.
However, the dollar is struggling to benefit from the uptick in bond yields. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, fell to 90.85 early Tuesday, having faced rejection above 91.60 on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh two-week highs above 0.77 as reflation trade revives
AUD/USD advances towards 0.7750, refreshing two-week highs. The US stimulus optimism-driven revival of the reflation trade underpins the higher-yielding aussie. Australia’s NAB Business Survey came in mixed for January.
Gold nears falling wedge hurdle
Gold trades near $1,841 versus $1,829 in early Asia. A potential falling wedge breakout would imply bullish reversal. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge pattern – converging trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3800 amid US dollar weakness
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3800, at the highest level since April 2018. While normal RSI conditions and sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA favor the cable bulls, the resistance line of a rising triangle formation established since March 2020 could challenge the upside.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin price rose 35% after it broke out of a bull pennant pattern on February 6. Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin.
Dollar Index trades hovers below 91 on stimulus expectations
The dollar index is on the defensive below 91.00, having dropped for the second straight trading day on Monday. Driving the anti-risk USD lower are expectations for aggressive fiscal stimulus and the risk-on rally in the global stocks.