Reduced Brexit uncertainty to boost investor appetite for UK assets – HSBC

After months of difficult negotiations, the UK and European Union (EU) have agreed on the terms of a post-Brexit trade deal just days ahead of the end of the UK’s transition period with the EU on December 31. The deal removes some downside risks to growth in 2021. Economists at HSBC remain constructive on UK equities. Furthermore, reduced Brexit uncertainty may boost investor appetite for UK assets.
See: GBP/USD to trade broadly sideways next year – HSBC
Key quotes
“The deal should limit the scope for further major disruption at the UK/EU border in the new year period, which would have hit trade and economic activity.”
“For now, the challenges posed by the pandemic remain substantial and overwhelm other economic and geopolitical considerations. Both economies are facing major short-term headwinds amid a resurgence in virus cases and fresh restrictions, but the outlook for later in 2021 remains positive as the pandemic is likely to subside.”
“We remain constructive on UK equities. UK indices have lagged wider market performance in 2020, and are relatively exposed to cyclical sectors (financials, materials, industrials) and the health of the global economy (via multinationals). We think this implies significant scope for catch-up in 2021 with the global economy recovering from the pandemic as vaccines are rolled out (with the UK well positioned in this respect).”
“Reduced Brexit uncertainty may boost investor appetite for UK assets. Policy uncertainty is ebbing away, and further Brexit clarity can contribute to this trend continuing next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood
Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar
EUR/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves as bulls flirt with intraday high. US House passes $2,000 paycheck, turns down Trump’s veto over defense bill. Republicans eye blocking the heavy stimulus in Senate.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, lacks follow-through
Renewed USD selling bias assist gold to regain positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood capped any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?
We’ve finally made it to the last week of 2020. A coronavirus vaccine is the process of being rolled out, a Brexit agreement is in place and President Trump finally signed the stimulus bill into law.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.