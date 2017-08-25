Recovery of world trade growth to continue - ING

World trade growth continues to grow amid protectionist rhetoric as according to the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) growth in world trade slowed to 0.5% in July after very strong growth in the previous month (1.9%), notes Timme Spakman, Economist at ING.

Key Quotes

“After world trade growth started to recover in November 2016, it has grown another 2% in the first half of 2017.”

“On the basis of container throughput in major sea ports we expect the recovery of world trade growth to continue. The current CPB world trade growth momentum stands at 0.4% as of June. The registered 0.9% increase in containers shipped through the major seaports in July leads us to expect that the CPB momentum may increase to c.1.5% for July.”