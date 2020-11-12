RBNZ’s Yuong: Negative rates an option after FLP launch

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest move to launch the NZD28 billion funding for lending program (FLP) has paved the way for negative interest rates next year, the central bank’s Chief Economist Yuong Ha said in an MNI interview on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“The FLP, which will offer low-cost funding to commercial banks from December, was always seen as a precursor to negative rates.”

"Can't say categorically" that negative rates would be introduced.”

"We always wanted to have options and now the FLP gives us that.”

“The RBNZ would assess the economic situation at its February and March meetings to determine if negative rates were still required.”

“Retail rates had started to come down in advance of the FLP announcement as commercial banks anticipated the move, a sign that monetary policy was being successfully transmitted.”

Market reaction

The Kiwi is accelerating its corrective declines below 0.6900 on the above comments, now testing daily lows of 0.6862, down 0.26% on the day.