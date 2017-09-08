RBNZ's Wheeler: We've struggled to get headline inflation higher mainly due to 4 years of negative tradables inflation

RBNZ's Wheeler: We've struggled to get headline inflation higher mainly due to 4 years of negative tradables inflationBy Felipe Erazo
More headlines keep crossing the wires from RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler's press conference, via Reuters:
- Lower exchange rate would help to reduce tradeables inflation and help get better balance to growth dynamics in the economy
- Monitors traffic light system for currency intervention closely, wont comment on whether currency strength is affecting the system
- One of the risks around global outlook is that markets assume central banks will remain accommodative for a long period
- We've struggled to get headline inflation higher mainly due to 4 years of negative tradables inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.