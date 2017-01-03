RBNZ's Wheeler: House price inflation has moderated, but too early to say whether this will continue

RBNZ's Wheeler: House price inflation has moderated, but too early to say whether this will continueBy Felipe Erazo
RBNZ's Governor Graeme Wheeler is hitting the wires, via Reuters, noting that house price inflation has moderated, but too early to say whether this will continue.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Says our assessment is that the risks around the OCR are equally weighted
- The greatest source of uncertainty currently lies around the housing market
- Whether monetary easing would be required to offset high exchange depends on the factors driving the exchange rate
- Domestically, there are several uncertainties around the economy including commodity prices, exchange rate, migration
- There is an equal probability that the next OCR adjustment could be up or dow
- We consider the balance of risks for the global outlook to be downside
- If the economy developes in line with bank’s economic projections, the OCR would remain at its current level for next two years
- The greatest source of uncertainty relates to the U.S. administration policies in respect to its ‘America first’ policy platform