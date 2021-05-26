RBNZ’s Orr: Price pressures in economy likely to be temporary

“Price pressures in the economy likely to be temporary,” the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr said while speaking at the post-monetary policy decision press conference on Wednesday.

Tentative signs of business investment on the rise.

Feel comfortable using projection of OCR as guidance.

OCR projection will only happen if the economy pans out as expected.

Confident that risk of generalized inflation remains low.

Always forward looking on setting interest rates.

Some of the more extreme economic risks are off the table.

House prices do not enter our decision making.

House price growth is waning, supply of housing increasing.

See long period of flat house price growth.

Forecasts include the latest budget, fiscal policy still our friend.

OCR projections are very highly conditional.

Plan is for asset buying to remain in place until June 2022.